St. Louis Proud: Gus' Pretzels

With roller derby, getting injured is not an if. It’s a when. That moment came for Gabe Montesanti, 28, on a Sunday morning in April 2017. There’d been a deluge the night before, and blown-over garbage cans littered the flooded streets as she made her way to practice. Because there were holes in the roof, the arena floor was wet and slick with yesterday’s rain.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO