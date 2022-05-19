St. Louis Proud: Gus' Pretzels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis leaders are bringing the grills back out in an effort to bring the community together. Grill to Glory’s “Every Church, Every Saturday” event is set to start Saturday, June 18. They challenge churches to reach out to the community to join them for a cookout.
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A local woman is glad she trusted her pet’s intuition. Aisha Taylor of Granite City said her foster dog Jack recently started nudging her pregnant belly. Concerned about Jack’s behavior, Taylor decided to go to the hospital. It turns out her baby’s heartbeat...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new hotel opened in downtown St. Louis - giving hope to the industry after the pandemic. “The historic value for one was one of the reasons that they chose this building,” Antoinette Fisher said, referring to the historic Shell building in downtown St. Louis. “This will be the first property that they have in the Missouri area.”
With roller derby, getting injured is not an if. It’s a when. That moment came for Gabe Montesanti, 28, on a Sunday morning in April 2017. There’d been a deluge the night before, and blown-over garbage cans littered the flooded streets as she made her way to practice. Because there were holes in the roof, the arena floor was wet and slick with yesterday’s rain.
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will once again celebrate America’s birthday with one of the longest-running parades across the Nation. America’s Birthday Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis on July 2 at 10 a.m. Similar to previous years, dozens of floats will march west from Fourth and Market Streets at Kiener Plaza to 20th Street. However, the 2022 theme will be “Let Freedom Ring”.
On a recent sunny afternoon, Angie Swyers sits down at a picnic table in front of her Soulard bakery, Mauki's, and apologizes to a reporter for the frequent interruptions caused by the steady stream of customers entering her shop. The bakery normally isn't this busy at this time of day, she explains, before acknowledging that it's not a bad problem to have.
FLORISSANT, Mo. – Are you looking for a sweet treat to start your day? Tim Ezell found a place that has plenty. He was in your neighborhood of Florissant enjoying a local favorite Friday morning. Tim visited Old Town Donuts. He also visited the Florissant Food Truck Knights, the Florissant Old Town Market Place, and Just Heroes! Comics & Collectibles.
The owner of one of the region's most popular restaurants, Billy G’s in Kirkwood, is spinning off a new concept. Billy Gianino, Jr. plans to open a spinoff of sorts, Billy G’s Finer Diner, in the former Balaban’s space (1772 Clarkson) in Chesterfield by year’s end. Here’s what to expect.
The Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet and 150 feet above ground. From the top you can see downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.
FLORISSANT, Mo. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in the Florissant neighborhood!. There is a lot of good food to eat. FOX 2 visited Old Town Donuts, Hendel’s, Made. by Lia, and the Knights of Columbus Food Trucks. Florissant has also found ways to give back through Sew...
In some professions, the pandemic caused business to slow or even stop. Comedian Donnell Rawlings has had the opposite experience. Rawlings has remained booked and busy with various gigs, allowing him to continue connecting with his audience. Rawlings returns to St. Louis and takes the stage at Helium Comedy Club...
The St. Louis Jewish Light is very excited to announce a new partnership with Being Jewish in St. Charles, a storytelling project with the goal of sharing first-person stories and photographic portraits featuring Jewish people in St. Charles County. Did you know there are 6,000 Jews living in St. Charles...
KSDK — Maplewood Richmond Heights School District reinstates mask requirement for students. KSDK — Maplewood continues to get its kicks on Route 66. Riverfront Times — Pizza Champ Proves Every Night Should be Pizza Night [PHOTOS] | St. Louis – Riverfront Times. St. Louis Magazine —...
Comments / 1