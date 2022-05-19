ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

MCSO deputies surround a home in Guadalupe

AZFamily
 3 days ago

As more teens fall victim to suicide, an Arizona mom is pushing an app that's worked in Utah to help struggling kids. San Tan Valley man remembers hometown of Buffalo after mass shooting.

www.azfamily.com

fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 91st and Campbell Avenues just before 4 p.m. on May 20 and found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta who had been shot. He was taken to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Barricaded suspect arrested after crashing car, slicing tires in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Glendale Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North 59th Avenue. Police said that someone had crashed the victim's vehicle and then punctured her tires.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Scottsdale police help save a missing man who got hurt in the desert

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released Friday a new video that shows officers helping a man who was the focus of a Silver Alert and was found injured in the desert. Robert Frederick was reported missing on April 25 by his family. The 84-year-old was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Corvette near Hayden and Indian Bend roads. Around midnight the next day, his car was found in the desert more than 15 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Scottsdale police asked for help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and after searching for two hours, Frederick was spotted.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead at an apartment complex in Tucson early Friday, May 20. Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of tying up, robbing partygoers at Tempe house party

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crime scene investigation underway at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Tucson on Friday, May 20. Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Homes burned, several dogs dead after double house fire in Phoenix

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday. Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police help save missing man found in ravine

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday. Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

3 people hurt, 6 dogs dead in double house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving fire consumed two homes in north Phoenix, killing six dogs and injuring three people. Fire officials say crews responded to the fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home. Firefighters quickly searched for anyone inside and tried to protect nearby homes and buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police arrest suspect in October slaying of Linda Mendibles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Tucson in October 2021. The Tucson Police Department said 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles died as a result of a gunshot wound Oct. 20. It happened near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

New video from deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe released

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez as the victims who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man killed in Thursday night shooting in North Phoenix area

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. SRP testing new project that'll detective wildfires before flames hit powerlines.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

