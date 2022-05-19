MCSO deputies surround a home in Guadalupe

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released Friday a new video that shows officers helping a man who was the focus of a Silver Alert and was found injured in the desert. Robert Frederick was reported missing on April 25 by his family. The 84-year-old was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Corvette near Hayden and Indian Bend roads. Around midnight the next day, his car was found in the desert more than 15 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Scottsdale police asked for help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and after searching for two hours, Frederick was spotted.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO