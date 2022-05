Kevin, the beloved peacock in Rome, has died. He was hit and killed near his home. If you live or travel near Fort Rickey in Rome, you probably saw Kevin a time or two, wandering alongside the road. Kim Lamphiere has had the peacock for the last three years and raised him since he was about 3-months-old. She said this was the first year he's gone exploring. "He normally wanders close to home and the neighbors love when he comes to visit."

