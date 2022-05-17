Ohio doctor organizes baby formula exchange due to nationwide shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing up in Southern Ohio, Katie Banks knew service would be her future and she saw it in the distinct uniform of a state trooper. “Down in Southern Ohio, you’re seeing the Stetson as something really recognizable and really respected,” she said. “In my area, when you saw a trooper they were the ones that you went to if you needed anything. So I always wanted to be that. I always wanted to help my community in that way.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO