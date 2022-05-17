Ohio doctor organizes baby formula exchange due to nationwide shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Nurses Association said Friday it has reached a tentative agreement with Ohio State University. The union said the tentative agreement was reached less than 24 hours after an informational picket. The union said the two sides reached a tentative agreement on all outstanding...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing up in Southern Ohio, Katie Banks knew service would be her future and she saw it in the distinct uniform of a state trooper. “Down in Southern Ohio, you’re seeing the Stetson as something really recognizable and really respected,” she said. “In my area, when you saw a trooper they were the ones that you went to if you needed anything. So I always wanted to be that. I always wanted to help my community in that way.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are taking a hard look at their budgets as they decide where to send kids off to college. Ohio State University trustees gave the green light this week to a tuition hike for incoming freshmen. OSU will increase tuition by 4.6% or $549 in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awarded $4.8 million in grants to nearly 100 schools across the state to help them improve the overall safety and security of their buildings. DeWine announced 98 schools in 27 counties will implement safety upgrades with funding from Ohio's K-12 School...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jenny Hibbler is feeling the pain at the pump -- and at the cash register at her grocery store. In fact, she’s noticing a number of economic indicators that are leading some experts to wonder if we’re headed for a recession. “It takes...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for parts of Central Ohio until Saturday evening. NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Ohio until 10 p.m. Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6...
BALTIMORE (TND) – 27 people were injured after a bus crashed and rolled over Sunday on I-95 in Maryland, officials said. The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews responded to the incident early Sunday morning around 7 a.m. near Kingsville. Officials said the Megabus vehicle was carrying 47 people total.
CHAMPAIGN, ILL -- Another great run by Ty Tucker's Buckeyes ends short of the ultimate prize. The fourth seed Ohio State fell short in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship to eight seed Kentucky 4-1 on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.The match was moved indoors because of rain and thunderstorms in the area on Saturday morning. Kentucky won every singles match necessary after Ohio State won the doubles point. Ohio State had beaten Kentucky indoors, 4-0 back in February.This was the sixth national semifinal appearance for Ohio State which finishes another tremendous season at 28-4 overall. The Buckeyes also won their 15th Big Ten title and boast three All-Americans.
