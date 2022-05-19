ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Health alert issued for ham bought from Wal-mart

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ2tM_0fite6PS00

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE sliced Black Forest Ham item was produced by Council Bluffs, Iowa company Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, from April 28 through May 1. The following product is subject to the public health alert [ view labels ]:

  • 1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.
Sausage sticks recalled due to pieces of metal

The product has “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when inspectors identified that the product did not appear to be fully cooked. This prompted the company to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Head of Communications of Swift Prepared Foods Nikki Richardson at nikki.richardson@jbssa.com . Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Strategic Accounts Manager Swift Prepared Foods Rusty Parker at (479) 268-7131.

Caesar salad recall issued

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Sausage sticks recalled due to pieces of metal

WASHINGTON (WEHT)  – Bay Shore, N.Y. company America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd. is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products that may be contaminated. The RTE sausage sticks and luncheon loaf may have metal and other materials according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food […]
BAY SHORE, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Metal found in bacon topping, recall issued

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Sioux Center, Iowa company Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that may be contaminated with metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on May 20. FSIS expects there to be additional products containing the bacon and […]
SIOUX CENTER, IA
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Washington, IN
City
Washington, IL
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Ohio Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wal Mart#Consumer Complaint#Fsis#Rte#Black Forest Ham#Council Bluffs#Plumrose Usa#Swift Prepared Foods#Sausage
EverydayHealth.com

Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide Over Potential E. Coli Contamination

More than 60 tons of ground beef are being pulled from stores across the country over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement on Monday. Distributed by the New Jersey–based Lakeside...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

CDC issues new hepatitis alert telling doctors to take LIVER SAMPLES from seriously ill children to test for adenovirus in search for cause of illness - after five youngsters died in America's outbreak

A new hepatitis alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday telling doctors to take liver samples from the sickest patients — after five children died from the disease in the U.S. and 15 needed a liver transplant. It comes as scientists remain stumped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Popculture

Raspberries Recalled Over Norovirus Contamination

If you recently made a pit stop in the produce section, you may want to check your purchases before eating. Canadian health officials announced Sunday an urgent recall of Below Zero brand whole, frozen raspberries. Mantab Inc. issued the recall of the frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Wisconsin reports first death in U.S. possibly linked to puzzling hepatitis outbreak in children

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a health alert this Wednesday regarding the first pediatric death in the United States possibly linked to the mysterious pediatric hepatitis outbreak and adenovirus, according to a recent statement. "Since being notified of this adenovirus-associated hepatitis cluster, DHS is now investigating at least...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

HPD stops driver for expired plate, finds drugs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) say they arrested a man for drugs on May 19. HPD identified the man as 23 year-old Ethan Stone. Officers say they pulled Stone over after they saw an expired vehicle license plate on a white Chevrolet truck in the 1000 block of North Elm Street. […]
HENDERSON, KY
THV11

First possible case of mysterious Hepatitis X in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas could have it's first case of "Hepatitis X." The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an unexplained illness in a child last year. The mysterious illness has been coined "Hepatitis X," because it is an unexplained form of hepatitis. Doctors are still researching what the virus is and how children are becoming infected with it.
ARKANSAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WEHT/WTVW

Large hail reported throughout the Tri-State

(WEHT) - Several counties in the Tri-State were under a severe weather warning from the National Weather Service on Thursday. And although residents may not be out of the woods yet, several people have reported being pelted with large hail damaging their vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy