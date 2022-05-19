Health alert issued for ham bought from Wal-mart

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE sliced Black Forest Ham item was produced by Council Bluffs, Iowa company Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, from April 28 through May 1. The following product is subject to the public health alert [ view labels ]:

1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.

The product has “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when inspectors identified that the product did not appear to be fully cooked. This prompted the company to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Head of Communications of Swift Prepared Foods Nikki Richardson at nikki.richardson@jbssa.com . Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Strategic Accounts Manager Swift Prepared Foods Rusty Parker at (479) 268-7131.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.

