Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot outside McDonald's in South LA

By Sid Garcia
 2 days ago

A homeless man in a wheelchair was shot and critically wounded outside a McDonald's in South Los Angeles, authorities said, and the shooter remains at large.

It happened late Tuesday night at the McDonald's location near Century Boulevard and Western Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two women drove up to the restaurant, one of whom allegedly got out and shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The two women got away, though their descriptions weren't immediately available.

According to police, most of the crimes committed against those who are homeless are violent.

In fact, crimes against the homeless account for about 3% of the total crime in the city of L.A. However, between 2019 through April 2022, most of those crimes were reportedly even more violent.

Since 2019, violent crime has made up about 31% of all crime citywide. When it comes to crimes involving the homeless, 82% - or 8 out of 10 crimes - are violent.

Richard Padilla, a homeless person living in the streets of South L.A., said every night is scary.

"They're taking stuff from people that are ... they're innocent," he said. "Every day."

Ollie Bradley runs a neighborhood food bank and feeds the homeless in South L.A., and believes more should be done.

He said the homeless tell him they constantly fear for their lives, especially at night.

"They tell me that they're scared," he said. "It's not enough security for them. They need to be secure just like anybody else, they're just outside, not inside."

Police are now searching for the two women involved in Tuesday night's shooting and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives.

"I'm scared of what happens with someone messing with us," said Scott Carter, who is also homeless. "The only way we're safe is to stay together."

Meanwhile, Project Islamic Hope, an L.A.-based group that advocates for civil rights, held a vigil on Wednesday and is calling for swift action.

"The shooting of a homeless and disabled man in a wheelchair is a cowardly and cruel act," said Director Najee Ali. "These individuals are the most vulnerable in our society and should be protected not shot at. It's critical we have the public's help in bringing these individuals to justice."

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
