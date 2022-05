While using the self-checkout you may have wondered what would happen if you didn't scan something. A Dutchess man found out the answer to that question the hard way. Over the past decade, many Hudson Valley businesses have been phasing out long checkout lines, replacing them with self-service kiosks that allow customers to ring themselves up. At first, it was a bit unsettling to scan your own items but now many shoppers prefer the convenience of checking out on their own.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO