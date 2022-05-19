ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Navy boss tells of wait times for mental health services

By Tom Palmer, Evan Lambert
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ed9uM_0fitdqS400

( NewsNation ) — As the Navy investigates a rash of suicides linked to the USS George Washington, its highest-ranking enlisted member Wednesday told Congress of extended wait times for sailors who need mental health services.

According to Russell Smith, master chief petty officer of the Navy, “except for the most egregious cases, those at the precipice of suicide, appointment times average five weeks.”

Smith described his frustration when he recently sought help.

“I had to use a private provider at my own expense,” he said, “something our sailors should never have to do.”

( If you or someone you know is thinking of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 800-273-8255. Starting July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .)

Smith, along with Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, were called before a congressional panel in the midst of a string of suicides on the USS George Washington in Virginia.

In the past year, seven service members connected to the ship have died.

Four of these deaths were confirmed or apparent suicides, with three of the bodies being found in less than a week.

Mother speaks out after son’s suicide attempt on Navy ship

In her first TV interview , the mother of a USS George Washington sailor, who asked that she not be identified, told NewsNation about her son’s recent suicide attempt.

“I was very shocked when I heard him calling, say that he’s alive and that he tried to end his life and that he’s hospitalized,” she said. “I think more needs to be done, I think there needs to be policies and procedures in place to take these men and women seriously when they threaten, or when they attempt to get them the help that they need.”

She spoke out the same day Del Toro made a high-profile visit to the aircraft carrier, where four sailors took their own lives in the last year — three in the span of one week in April.

Del Toro visited the ship Tuesday, making him the most senior official to “hear firsthand” from the ship’s crew and leadership, according to Capt. J.D. Dorsey, a Navy spokesperson.

Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday visited the ship to “determine how things are going, and determine if there are other actions that need to be taken,” Dorsey said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first mentioned the visit on Wednesday during public remarks.

Seven sailors died on USS George Washington in past year

At Wednesday’s hearing, Del Toro said the Navy is trying to get sailors help when they need it.

“We are prioritizing access to mental health care and eliminating barriers to seeking help,” he said.

The Pentagon announced details of a new committee aimed at preventing suicides and is reviewing mental health care policies in the military.

Pentagon officials are expected to visit several installations in the leadup to providing the military and Congress with a report due in February.

Russian soldier pleads guilty to war crimes

The USS George Washington has been docked in Newport News since 2017 for a refueling and complex overhaul.

When NewsNation asked why Naval Station Norfolk, near where the USS George Washington is based, isn’t on the list of scheduled visits, a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement the locations were selected “to include geographically isolated areas and installations outside the contiguous United States.”

And the committee, the statement continued, “will focus its efforts on the original installations chosen, but may visit additional locations to inform their work.”

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Serve In The Military

According to the Council On Foreign Relations, the U.S. military has 1.3 million active-duty personnel. That is down from 1.9 million in 1973. Of the current figure, 35% are in the Army, 24% in the Navy, and 24% in the Air Force. India’s military is about the same size as America’s. Russia’s is larger at […]
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Mental Health Services#War Crimes#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy