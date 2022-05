Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, who is seeking his fifth term in office, believes that experience is needed to weather troubled and uncertain times. If re-elected on June 7, Brown said he plans to collaboratively address the opioid crisis, and continue working with officials to improve services, maintain public safety and reduce jail populations. Brown includes his department's responses to 18 major wildfires in the county during his tenure, and the 1/9 debris flow as examples of his leadership.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO