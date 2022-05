Per usual, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force had a busy week, concluding three raids last Thursday and Friday that yielded five arrests and cash, weapons and drugs being seized. On Thursday night, with the help of the Port Huron K-9 unit, DTF executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of Griswold Road in Kimball Township. They arrested a 28-year-old woman after finding methamphetamine, heroin, cash and a drug scale. She faces possession of methamphetamine, possesssion with intent to distribute heroin, being a habitual offender and maintaining a drug house.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO