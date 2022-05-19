ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot and Hazy as Roll into the End of the Week…Rain is Back for the Weekend

By Ashley Gann
CBS42.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in for a mild night. Temperatures will remain in the 70s most of the night. a few spots will briefly dip into the 60s shortly before sunrise. Tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure, or...

www.cbs42.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Northeast heat wave to break dozens of records this weekend

(CNN) — Over 35 million people are under a heat advisory this weekend across the Northeast as record temperatures stretch from Virginia to New Hampshire. "If highs reach the mid to upper 90s, this will be record highs for the day and the month!" the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boston said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weekend weather: Cool temperatures and rain bring warm weather to an end

Rain is expected to fall across the country as the week of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end.Parts of the south east will enjoy temperatures of 21C on Saturday before showers and cooler temperatures begin to set in, the Met Office has said.While the weather in the south - particularly in London - are expected to remain mild for most of the weekend, rain is expected to cover the west of Scotland on Sunday.Temperatures are set to return to the average for this time of year with it predicted to be 16C in the south west and 14C in...
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Heavy rain set to make voting a soggy experience for thousands of voters as La Niña's grip on Australia shows no signs of ending

Thousands of Australian voters will have to battle wet conditions as they head out to vote on Saturday. On a momentous day for the nation, La Nina's current grip on the country is set to test the patience of those lined up to do their democratic duty, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting widespread rain across most of the east coast.
ENVIRONMENT

