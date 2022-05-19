ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Baseball team donates money to child needing kidney

By KMOV Staff
 3 days ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A Missouri kindergarten student is one step closer to getting a new kidney thanks to a baseball team pitching in.

Lola Johnson, 6, was diagnosed with kidney cancer at 10 months old. She will be put on the kidney transplant list in a week, something the family has waited years for.

The Delta High School Baseball team donated $11,000 to Lola’s family to help her on the path to getting a new kidney. The family is also raising money for Lola’s future transplant.

IN THIS ARTICLE
