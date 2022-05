NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The rest of this week into the weekend, much of the south will be experiencing hot temperatures, even records for some. Above average temperatures will be plaguing the entire south and southeastern region of the country over the next few days. In Middle Tennessee, we’re expected to stay in the 90s today through at least the first half of the weekend. And at least one of those days should tie-- possibly even beat-- a record high.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO