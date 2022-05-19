ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Europa League final: Frankfurt tops Rangers in penalty shootout for trophy

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
SkySports

Premier League Final Day: What's still to play for?

Champions: Title-chasing Man City and Liverpool will start the final day separated by a single point. Third place: Chelsea still need a point to mathematically secure third place although it would require an unprecedented swing on goal difference for Tottenham to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side. Champions League qualification: Tottenham effectively...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League 2021-22: The best of the season on social media

And so another Premier League season is almost over. The title race is going down to the wire, the Champions League qualifiers are still to be decided, and the fight against relegation is keeping us gripped until the end, too. But that doesn't even begin to tell the story of...
NFL
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid visits Betis, Roma at Torino

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Madrid is expected to get some of its regular starters back on the field in its final Spanish league match before the Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid visits Real Betis, which is fighting to secure fifth place. Madrid clinched the league title in advance and coach Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating his squad recently. It will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28. Mid-table Rayo Vallecano hosts already relegated Levante in the other match on Friday.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Ryan Kent
Person
Kevin Trapp
Person
Kemar Roofe
CBS Sports

Serie A: How to watch on TV, live stream, Scudetto, Europa League spots and relegation races

AC Milan (1st, 83 points, +35 GD): Sassuolo (A) Inter Milan (2nd, 81 points, +49 GD): Sampdoria (H) Either AC Milan or Inter Milan are going to lift the trophy at the end of the season, but they'll have to wait until the last second of the final game, which is something that hasn't happened since the 2009/2010 season when Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan won the Scudetto. It's going to be an emotional Sunday as AC Milan face Sassuolo away and Inter Milan host Sampdoria. AC Milan only need a draw to win their first Scudetto since season 2010/11. On the other hand Inter Milan have to win against Sampdoria and hope that Sassuolo beat the Rossoneri. This is the only combination that can make Simone Inzaghi's team champions of Italy for the second year in a row.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Fiorentina vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: May 21, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

The Serie A has reached its final matchweek as Juventus will visit Fiorentina on Saturday. Juventus (20-10-7) is locked into a top four spot and will qualify for next year's Champions League, despite being on a three-game winless streak across all competitions. Fiorentina (18-5-14) sits in seventh in Serie A and needs some help from other teams to get into the sixth spot, which would punch its ticket to the Europa League. These clubs have already played three times this season, with Juventus winning all three. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#League Cup#Frankfurt#Eintracht Frankfurt#European#German#The Europa League#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'looking at AC Milan captain and left-footed centre-back Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer' as Thomas Tuchel prepares for a defender exodus this summer

Chelsea have registered an interest in signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli during the summer transfer window, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is looking to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen - who are both leaving Stamford Bridge on a free transfer to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fox News

Fox News

747K+
Followers
157K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy