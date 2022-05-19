Europa League final: Frankfurt tops Rangers in penalty shootout for trophy

AC Milan (1st, 83 points, +35 GD): Sassuolo (A) Inter Milan (2nd, 81 points, +49 GD): Sampdoria (H) Either AC Milan or Inter Milan are going to lift the trophy at the end of the season, but they'll have to wait until the last second of the final game, which is something that hasn't happened since the 2009/2010 season when Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan won the Scudetto. It's going to be an emotional Sunday as AC Milan face Sassuolo away and Inter Milan host Sampdoria. AC Milan only need a draw to win their first Scudetto since season 2010/11. On the other hand Inter Milan have to win against Sampdoria and hope that Sassuolo beat the Rossoneri. This is the only combination that can make Simone Inzaghi's team champions of Italy for the second year in a row.

