Oakland County, MI

Ethan Crumbley returns to court Thursday for hearing, remains in Oakland County Jail

By FOX 2 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused Oxford High School shooter, returned to court for a virtual hearing Thursday where he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail. Crumbley is a juvenile and, according to the law, his status in jail must be reviewed...

Melvindale park bathroom destroyed by vandals; police seeking tips

MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Vandals destroyed a bathroom at a park in Melvindale. Police responded to Coogan Park at 17951 Robert on Friday. Officers noticed that the rear bathroom door was dented and chipped from rocks. Inside the bathroom, the sink was ripped off of the wall and smashed...
Detroit police arrest man who hung out of car shooting at officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested suspects involved in a random shooting where a gunman hung out of a car and fired eight shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Sources tell FOX 2 that a DPD taskforce arrested the 18-year-old suspect at a home...
Man facing charges after fatal shooting at Warren apartment

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal shooting Saturday in Warren. Roger Boyd is charged with firearm discharge in or at a building causing death and felony firearm in connection with the shooting at Regency Club Apartments. Police responded to the complex around...
Detroit Police Search For Suspects Who Fired Several Shots At Officers On May 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man sprays pop in face of homeless person sleeping in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeless person was sleeping in Detroit last week when a man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with pop. Someone was recording as the man placed the bottle near the victim's face while he was on the ground at Fort and Beaubien near Greektown on Thursday. The man stomped on the bottle then ran away as the homeless man woke up after being hit with pop.
Owner confronts attempted vehicle thief at Farmington Hills gas station; suspect flees

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who tried to steal a vehicle from a Farmington Hills gas station Friday afternoon. The suspect was getting into the pickup truck at the Shell Gas Station on Grand River Avenue near Haggerty Road around 1:20 p.m. when the vehicle owner confronted him. The vehicle had been left running, police said.
James Craig, other GOPs pledge to fight after being recommended removed from Gov. race due to signature fraud

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was one of five Republicans hopeful to win the GOP bid for election against Governor Gretchen Whitmer who was recommended to be disqualified from the August primary after they allegedly turned in fraudulent petition signatures to get on the ballot. But they're not going down without a fight.
LANSING, MI

