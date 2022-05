On May 18, a group of 46 high school students attended a special tour of the Marin County Department of Public Works (DPW) headquarters as part of the 62nd annual National Public Works Week celebration. Hosted by DPW and planned in conjunction with the Marin County Office of Education, the field trip introduced the students to a wide range of disciplines that fall under the purview of public works.

