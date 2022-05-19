ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

High School Students Attend Public Works Field Trip

By NorthBay biz Staff
northbaybiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 18, a group of 46 high school students attended a special tour of the Marin County Department of Public Works (DPW) headquarters as part of the 62nd annual National Public Works Week celebration. Hosted by DPW and planned in conjunction with the Marin County Office of Education, the field...

www.northbaybiz.com

Comments / 1

Related
northbaybiz.com

Deputy Library Director Bestowed National Honor

Advancing equity, from talk to action, is a trademark for Raemona Little Taylor, Deputy Director of the Marin County Free Library (MCFL). And there’s no way the COVID-19 pandemic was going to get in her way. A respected national publication called Library Journal took notice and awarded Little Taylor...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marin County, CA
Marin County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Education
Marin County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Field Trip#Public Service#Waste Management#Highschool#Engineering#Water Resources#Building Maintenance#Road Maintenance#Fleet Garage#Radio Communications
northbaybiz.com

Redwood Credit Union to Host Free Document Shredding Event in Napa on June 4

Redwood Credit Union invites the Napa community to come out to their annual free document shredding event on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. to noon at the County of Napa Sullivan Lot (between 4th St. & Coombs St.). The popular Shred-a-Thon event will feature free document shredding provided by Shred-It.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man spots dead whale off Brooks Island in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - A man said he saw a dead whale Friday morning off Brooks Island in Richmond – an unusual sight to see while out on a regular morning walk. Phillip Walton shared a photo of the whale from Canal Boulevard. Walton said he expects to see more...
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Tropical Fairadise Comes to the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair invites you to put on your sunscreen, shorts and flip-flops and come out to celebrate the 2022 Fair’s “Tropical Fairadise”, August 4-14 ( Closed August 8). The Sonoma County Fair is back with all the Fair favorites including live horse racing, a complete...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy