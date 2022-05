Those wanting to get away to Ashley National Forest during Memorial Day weekend should take note of work happening on Taylor Mountain Road. “The contractors completing the road improvement project on the Taylor Mountain Road between Vernal and the Forest are scheduling their work to provide limited access to the Forest,” shares the announcement. “Signs are being placed at Kaler Hollow to advise travelers of the closure times. Barricades are being placed at Mud Springs to turn people away from the construction zone. The gate at the forest boundary will be locked during the hours that the road is closed to public travel.” The Taylor Mountain Road will be open to public travel from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am Monday through Thursday and from 1:00 pm Friday to 8:00 am on Monday. The road will be closed between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays. This is planned to be in effect until at least June 24th and access and conditions may change at that time if needed.

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO