Santa Fe, NM

With rakes and bulldozers, New Mexico battles ‘beast’ wildfire

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACITA, N.M. (Reuters) – Raking up dead grass and bulldozing a 20-mile-long fuel break, locals and fire crews in New Mexico on Wednesday fought to stop the devastating march northward of the largest active U.S. wildfire. Under the plume of a blaze that has torched up to 1,500...

WDBO

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State researchers save tree seedlings from wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says it was able to save 75,000 tree seedlings from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. The university says the fire threatened its forestry research center which is dedicated to restoring forested lands devastated by fires. Staff scrambled to move 3M tree seeds from the center’s freezers to […]
High Winds Fan Wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters are battling. multiple wild fires in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. The. fires include one that has destroyed dozens of structures in western. Texas and another that is picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place...
KRQE News 13

Winds shift, bring smoke and cooler temps

It was another windy Friday across New Mexico today with peak gusts reaching 45-60 mph for the north. Gallup recorded 59 mph and Las Vegas reached 52 mph. Stronger wind gusts continue tonight bringing much colder air and moisture from the northeast. This is also having an effect on the smoke increasing towards Taos and Santa Fe. Wind gusts will continue overnight 20-30 mph for the east as this powerful late season storm dives into our state. Although we’ll miss out on the record cold and snow, our temps will cool down dramatically this weekend especially east. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 50s across northeast NM Saturday. This is 15-25° cooler than this past week and will wipe away the near record heat. The RGV will still be warm, but more seasonal with highs in the lower 80s. This change in our weather will set up a canyon wind into the ABQ metro area later Saturday into Sunday as another front drops through.
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Managers Report Progress, Brace for Return of Winds

Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Parents outraged, Wildfire update, Higher fire danger, Bosque fires, Cheech and Chong

Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
KRQE News 13

What hiking areas are still open near Albuquerque?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s most popular forest areas are increasingly seeing closures as wildfires burn statewide. While the closures are an effort to prevent more fires from igniting, they’ve also put lots of recreational areas off-limits for New Mexicans. So what are your options if you want to get out and experience […]
KOAT 7

Three NM national forests to close Thursday due to extreme fire danger

TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
nbc11news.com

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KKCO) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico helping Clovis dairy that had to euthanize cows

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is helping the family who had to euthanize thousands of cows at a dairy in Clovis because of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination. The state says Highland Dairy was forced to euthanize 3,665 cows, the entire herd, with an estimated expense of at least $5,946,462. The New Mexico […]
Government Technology

New Mexico Fire Could Destroy 1,000 Homes, Governor Says

(TNS) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the biggest in New Mexico history, could be responsible for the loss of between 1,000 to 1,500 homes and structures and displacing as many as 10,000 people. In a news conference Tuesday, Lujan Grisham acknowledged she did...
Denver Channel

Rain brings relief to massive, record-wildfire in New Mexico

Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south...
KRQE News 13

Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announced the closure of state parks due extreme fire danger. Manzano Mountains, Hyde Memorial, Pecos Canyon, Cimarron Canyon and Fenton Lake State Parks will be closed until further notice. The state also announces that all New Mexico State Parks are under the […]
