ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Harrell names search committee, launches community survey for next SPD chief

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212KvN_0fitao6t00

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named a search committee and launched a community survey in an effort to find the city’s next chief of police, his office announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the next chief will be responsible for driving innovation within the Seattle Police Department, increasing the number of officers, developing diverse response options for when officers are not needed and improving trust between officers and the community.

“Thoughtful input from public safety advocates and residents across Seattle will play a critical role in our search for our next permanent chief of police,” Harrell said. “Not only will the person we hire be tasked with leading our department and addressing rising crime and gun violence, they’ll also need to be a partner in developing innovative public safety solutions and working alongside the community to respond to local needs and build trust.”

The search committee is made up of 14 area leaders and public safety experts, law enforcement officials, small business owners, leaders from communities of color and other voices from key community sectors.

In conjunction with the search committee, the mayor will utilize feedback from residents via the survey in order to see which issues matter most to them in the search.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Preakness 2022: When, what time is the race? Will there be a Triple Crown winner?
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“The position of chief of police is one of the most important in city government,” said Councilmember Lisa Herbold, one of the 14 search committee members. “Community involvement is critical to the appointment of a chief, and I thank the mayor for his inclusive approach to developing this search committee.”

An initial list of candidates for the position will be identified through the Public Sector Search & Consulting search firm. Applications must be submitted by July 5 at 4 p.m.

The search committee put together by Harrell will be tasked with choosing the final five candidates and moving forward with the competitive examination phase.

The search committee’s 14 members are:

  • Council President Debora Juarez, Seattle City Council
  • Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council
  • Lt. Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association
  • Prachi Dave, policy and advocacy director, Public Defender Association; commissioner, Community Police Commission
  • Gabe Galanda, managing lawyer, Galanda Broadman, PLLC
  • Erin Goodman, executive director, SODO Business Improvement Area
  • Esther Lucero, chief executive officer, Seattle Indian Health Board
  • Jim Pugel, former SPD chief of police
  • Robert Saka, attorney, Microsoft Corporation
  • Rachel Smith, president and CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
  • Mary Ellen Stone, chief executive officer, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center
  • Rev. Harriett Walden, founder, Mothers for Police Accountability; co-chair, Community Police Commission
  • Natalie Walton-Anderson, criminal division chief, Seattle City Attorney’s Office
  • Bishop Reggie Witherspoon, Mount Calvary Christian Center

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
publicola.com

Prosecutor Candidate Says He Won’t Participate In Right-Wing Event; City Employees Demand Action on Hate Crimes; “We Don’t Sweep,” Seattle Mayor Says as Sweeps Continue

As Parks Department workers and police wrapped up the removal of an encampment in Ballard a mile away, Mayor Bruce Harrell stood in a parking lot near another former encampment site in Lower Woodland Park, declaring, “Under this administration, we don’t sweep. We don’t chase people out. We treat and we house.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Private security officers protest, demand better contracts

SEATTLE — As Seattle businesses rely more on private security officers, many officers said they are overworked and underpaid. On Friday, private security officers filled the streets of Seattle to demand better contracts. SEIU6, which represents more than 4,000 security officers, marched and rallied in front of several downtown...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
KING 5

'Troubling': Inslee cancels parole order granted to Timothy Pauley

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee struck down Friday an order that granted parole to Timothy Pauley, a 1981 convicted murderer who is currently serving a life sentence. Inslee canceled an order from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), which makes decisions on whether inmates have been “rehabilitated...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Inslee appoints director to head up ‘first of its kind’ Office of Independent Investigations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Roger Rogoff as the director of the Office of Independent Investigations on Tuesday. The agency, which will be the first of its kind in the country, will conduct investigations into potential criminal conduct arising from police use of deadly force, independent of involved law enforcement agencies.
KING COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Search Committee#Kiro 7 Preakness
KOMO News

Seattle Central College under lockdown in Capitol Hill: 'This is not a drill'

SEATTLE — Seattle Central College went into lockdown on Friday at the Capitol Hill campus. Around 12:30 p.m., the college emailed students and staff the following:. Seattle Central College Main Campus: This is an emergency lockdown. Head to the nearest office or classroom, lock the door and remain there until you receive an “All Clear” message. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
seattlemedium.com

NAACP Demands King County Judge’s Resignation For Use Of The N-word

The Seattle King County NAACP is demanding the immediate resignation of King County District Court Judge Susan Mahoney. Mahoney, who, reportedly used the N-word during a February meeting regarding the possible discipline of a court employee, resigned as Presiding Judge of King County District Court after the incident. However, the NAACP believes that her resignation is not enough, and that there is no room on the judicial bench for anyone who uses the derogatory term.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy