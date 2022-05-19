Harrell names search committee, launches community survey for next SPD chief

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named a search committee and launched a community survey in an effort to find the city’s next chief of police, his office announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the next chief will be responsible for driving innovation within the Seattle Police Department, increasing the number of officers, developing diverse response options for when officers are not needed and improving trust between officers and the community.

“Thoughtful input from public safety advocates and residents across Seattle will play a critical role in our search for our next permanent chief of police,” Harrell said. “Not only will the person we hire be tasked with leading our department and addressing rising crime and gun violence, they’ll also need to be a partner in developing innovative public safety solutions and working alongside the community to respond to local needs and build trust.”

The search committee is made up of 14 area leaders and public safety experts, law enforcement officials, small business owners, leaders from communities of color and other voices from key community sectors.

In conjunction with the search committee, the mayor will utilize feedback from residents via the survey in order to see which issues matter most to them in the search.

“The position of chief of police is one of the most important in city government,” said Councilmember Lisa Herbold, one of the 14 search committee members. “Community involvement is critical to the appointment of a chief, and I thank the mayor for his inclusive approach to developing this search committee.”

An initial list of candidates for the position will be identified through the Public Sector Search & Consulting search firm. Applications must be submitted by July 5 at 4 p.m.

The search committee put together by Harrell will be tasked with choosing the final five candidates and moving forward with the competitive examination phase.

The search committee’s 14 members are:

Council President Debora Juarez, Seattle City Council

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council

Lt. Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association

Prachi Dave, policy and advocacy director, Public Defender Association; commissioner, Community Police Commission

Gabe Galanda, managing lawyer, Galanda Broadman, PLLC

Erin Goodman, executive director, SODO Business Improvement Area

Esther Lucero, chief executive officer, Seattle Indian Health Board

Jim Pugel, former SPD chief of police

Robert Saka, attorney, Microsoft Corporation

Rachel Smith, president and CEO, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Mary Ellen Stone, chief executive officer, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center

Rev. Harriett Walden, founder, Mothers for Police Accountability; co-chair, Community Police Commission

Natalie Walton-Anderson, criminal division chief, Seattle City Attorney’s Office

Bishop Reggie Witherspoon, Mount Calvary Christian Center

