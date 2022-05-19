Queens resident accused of spying for Chinese government

NEW YORK -- An academic and author in Queens is accused of living a double life to spy for the Chinese government.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed an indictment Wednesday against Shujun Wang, an American citizen who was arrested on Monday.

Four Chinese intelligence agents are also charged but remain at large.

Prosecutors say Wang helped start a pro-democracy group in Queens.

He allegedly used his position to spy on Chinese dissidents, Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and advocates for Taiwanese independence, as well as Uyghur and Tibetan activists.