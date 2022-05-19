ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seeking person of interest in fatal Portsmouth shooting

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHl50_0fitZLb300

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are looking for a woman they are calling a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured another teen in October.

The call for the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the 1700 block of South Street.

PREVIOUS: Portsmouth police: Male seriously injured in shooting on Dale Drive, 1 boy fatally shot and another injured on South Street

Police said there were two male juvenile victims in the South Street shooting. A 16-year-old male was fatally shot, while a 17-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEn3j_0fitZLb300
    Suspect vehicle in South Street shooting in Portsmouth. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbpEt_0fitZLb300
    Suspect vehicle in South Street shooting in Portsmouth. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10W7RJ_0fitZLb300
    Suspect vehicle in South Street shooting in Portsmouth. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQYLz_0fitZLb300
    Suspect vehicle in South Street shooting in Portsmouth. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWVgd_0fitZLb300
Emanuella Holmes (Courtesy – PPD)

Police believe the possible suspect vehicle in the South Street incident was a black Lincoln SUV that had at least two suspects in. They said it appears to be a 2014 SUV and may be the MKC or MKX.

The SUV appears to have Virginia tags and blue LED headlights, police said.

On May 16, Portsmouth police asked for help finding a person of interest in the case: Emanuella Holmes.

Holmes is not considered a suspect at this time. Police want to speak with her about the South Street homicide. Those who know where they are should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.

