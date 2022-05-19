ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freitas outraises Verber Salazar in 2022 campaign contributions

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
 2 days ago

STOCKTON — With less than a month to go before the June primary election, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar has more left in her war chest than her challenger Ron Freitas.

As of April 23, Verber Salazar reported an ending cash balance of $71,050, compared to Freitas’ $67,167, according to both candidates’ campaign finance reports.

However, Freitas reported receiving more contributions between Jan. 1 and April 23, with $104,440. Verber Salazar reported receiving $82,460 in that same time span.

Freitas also spent more than the incumbent at $161,880, compared to her $49,400.

Both candidates reported receiving contributions from some notable donors, including the Stockton 99 Speedway and F&M Bank.

The speedway gave $2,500 to Verber Salazar’s campaign, while the bank contributed $500 to Freitas.

Verber Salazar also received $2,500 from Lincoln Properties TD. RayB Development of Stockton contributed $4,500, while Michael Spanos, president of AG Spanos Companies, donated $4,900. Smart Justice California Action Fund also donated $4,500, and Arbor Vineyards of Lodi gave $500.

Stockton-based Collins Electric donated $4,500 to Freitas’ campaign, while the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Stanislaus County contributed $2,500.

The Drivon Law Firm gave $1,000, while the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Farmers United PAC contributed 500. TM Auto Traders of Lodi donated $500.

Freitas and Verber Salazar will face off on June 7. To view all of their Fair Politicial Practices Commission campaign statements, visit www.sjgov.org.

