The Milwaukee Brewers are on a roll and will look to keep it going when they take on the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of their three-game weekend series at American Family Field. While beating up on the Nationals is not exactly a tall task, the Brewers need to keep winning in order to stay atop the NL Central. At 25-14, they hold a four-game lead over the Cardinals with nobody else even close. Milwaukee can run away with this division but has to win these types of games.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO