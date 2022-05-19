ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJcF7_0fitV7tc00

May 18 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau won't participate in this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The golfer announced his withdrawal from the second major tournament of the 2022 season after playing a practice round Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to [withdraw] from the @PGAChampionship," DeChambeau wrote on Twitter. "I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf's highest level. Thank you all for the continued support."

It had appeared that DeChambeau would make his return to competitive golf after missing more than a month while he recovered from left wrist surgery.

The 28-year-old DeChambeau spent Wednesday hitting multiple shots off different tees at Southern Hills, testing his wrist by working the ball in different directions. His injured wrist was in a wrap that extended up his left forearm.

DeChambeau, however, offered an uneasy response when asked during his practice round how his wrist was feeling: "It's still attached."

DeChambeau has been out of action since early April. He missed the cut at last month's Masters -- the first major of the season -- after finishing 12-over par through the first two rounds.

He then opted to undergo surgery on his left wrist to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm here," DeChambeau, who also played a practice round Tuesday, told Golf Channel. "I'm proud I've been able to persevere through it.

"I've had a lot of stuff going on recently and the game has not been a fun thing for me, so I'm excited to get back and give it another shot. Everybody deserves a second chance."

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park -- his best finish at a major outside of his U.S. Open triumph.

Denny McCarthy was added to the field for Thursday's first round after DeChambeau's withdrawal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Back off!': Tiger Woods snaps at cameraman at the PGA Championship as asks for some 'breathing space'... on his way to shooting a four-over par 74 in the opening round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods lost his temper on the first at Southern Hills as he was involved in a heated exchange with a TV cameraman moments after his opening tee shot at the US PGA Championship. The 46-year-old continued his comeback from his horrific car accident, which nearly cost him his right...
GOLF
The Big Lead

John Daly Leads PGA Championship While Wearing Incredible Pants

John Daly has a long and sweaty history at Southern Hills, site of this year's PGA Championship. An early-morning tee time means he won't require a dozen-plus Diet Cokes today. It also means he may enjoy the view from atop the leaderboard for awhile. Daly, who won this major back in 1991, stuck an approach shot on No. 1 within five feet of the hole and kicked it in to get under par and out in front. He did this while wearing resplendent colorful pants featuring dozens of skulls. If you can't get a kick out of this, then you simply don't like sports. And people living their best lives.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
FanSided

John Daly’s PGA Championship outfit has to be seen to be believed

John Daly showed up to the first round of the PGA Championship in an outfit so blindingly brilliant he already won, no matter how he played. John Daly’s best golfing days may be behind him but he’s never been better dressed. He finished the first round of the PGA Championship a respectable +2 but he was sitting firmly atop the drip leaderboard with a neon green polo and a pair of brightly colored pants in a Mexican Día de los Muertos motif.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Us Open#Pgachampionship#Wd
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To John Daly's Performance

With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too. Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Phil was not missed’: Former champ speaks out about PGA Champions Dinner

There were many reasons why Dave Stockton wanted to win the Masters, but near the top of the list: annual entrée to the coveted Champions Dinner at Augusta National. “In my case, if I would have won in ’74 when I should have, when [Gary] Player beat me, I could listen to Byron Nelson or I could listen to Sam Snead or I could listen to whoever was there, and I wouldn’t have to say anything but I’d be getting a bunch of knowledge,” Stockton said Wednesday from Southern Hills, site of the 104th PGA Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter offers incredible gesture to upset golf fan at PGA Championship

Ian Poulter generously arranged for a spectator and her friends to gain access to the first round of the PGA Championship, after they were let down for their tickets. Poulter told the story on Instagram when he saw a lady upset in his hotel reception because her tickets hadn't arrived from the third party site they were purchased from.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1

TULSA, Okla. -- The second of four major championships this golf season is officially underway with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing long-time rival and defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set to change hands with no shortage of storylines on tap.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Be a man enough to stand up’: Major champ questions Phil Mickelson’s silence

Don’t get David Duval wrong. He says he’s disappointed in Phil Mickelson’s outburst. It’s just that Duval’s equally frustrated that Mickelson has said little since. “The silence is what is so loud right now,” he said Thursday. “You have so many strong things to say and then you’re not going to stand up and answer any questions to what you did say. That’s what we’re all waiting for. I mean, you have these feelings, be a man enough to stand up and answer the questions about it.”
GOLF
Golf.com

Contenders DQ’d over rarely used rule at U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

If you’re hoping to compete in an official golf competition, a word of rules advice: get a grip … just not two. On Wednesday morning at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, the pairing of Ty Gingerich and Cole Harris found itself DQ’d from the tournament with just two holes to play in the pair’s quarterfinal match. The decision came after rules officials deemed Gingerich’s two-gripped putter was non-conforming … after some 40 holes of use at the Country Club of Birmingham.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It appears all the positive momentum Rory McIlroy had in the final round of the Masters carried over to the first round of the PGA Championship. McIlroy is currently at the top of the leaderboard by himself, shooting 4-under par through the first eight holes. After settling for par on the first two holes, he rattled off four straight birdies.
GOLF
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
359K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy