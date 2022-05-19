New Canaan Police Chief Honors Two Fallen Officers

Police Chief Leon Krolikowski shared the following letters of appreciation for NCPD officers at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Police Commission. “Recently, two second grade ESL (English as a Second Language) students completed a unit on using Detective Skills to help develop their reading skills. Their motivation for this unit was to meet a real live detective/police officer and ‘compare notes’ at the end. They worked diligently and prepared for this special day. Today, Officer Blank came to South School to meet our students and it was the most unbelievable experience for them, and for me. Officer Blank made these students feel as the most important people in the whole school He gave them his undivided attention and truly listened to them. Moreover, he catered his responses to their world. For example, what is the most important characteristic of a detective? He answered, listening skills, attention to detail and writing! Is there a detective school? YES, police officers and detectives are still learning all the time! And my favorite…Do detectives use magnifying lenses? YES! And he had one with him! I cannot believe what a wonderful experience this was. Officer Blank is a natural with children. New Canaan is truly blessed to have him.”

