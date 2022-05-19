ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan Police Chief Honors Two Fallen Officers

By Leon Krolikowski
newcanaanite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost...

newcanaanite.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Danbury Police Honor Officers who Died in Line of Duty

Danbury Police Department held the 2022 Police Memorial Ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday honoring Officers who died in the line of duty with a memorial wreath. The reverent ceremony included remarks from Danbury Police Chief Ridenhour, Deputy Chief McColgan, and the Mayor of Danbury, Dean Esposito. We would like...
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

‘New Canaan Is Truly Blessed’: Letters of Appreciation for NCPD Officers

Police Chief Leon Krolikowski shared the following letters of appreciation for NCPD officers at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Police Commission. “Recently, two second grade ESL (English as a Second Language) students completed a unit on using Detective Skills to help develop their reading skills. Their motivation for this unit was to meet a real live detective/police officer and ‘compare notes’ at the end. They worked diligently and prepared for this special day. Today, Officer Blank came to South School to meet our students and it was the most unbelievable experience for them, and for me. Officer Blank made these students feel as the most important people in the whole school He gave them his undivided attention and truly listened to them. Moreover, he catered his responses to their world. For example, what is the most important characteristic of a detective? He answered, listening skills, attention to detail and writing! Is there a detective school? YES, police officers and detectives are still learning all the time! And my favorite…Do detectives use magnifying lenses? YES! And he had one with him! I cannot believe what a wonderful experience this was. Officer Blank is a natural with children. New Canaan is truly blessed to have him.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
NECN

Officer Placed on Leave for Involvement in Bear Shooting in Newtown, Conn.

A Ridgefield police officer has been placed on administrative leave for their involvement in the shooting of a bear in Newtown. Ridgefield's police chief previously said one of his department's off-duty officers was involved in the shooting that happened last week. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said...
NBC Connecticut

Body Found in Car on Broad Street in Meriden: Mayor

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside of a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden. Officials said they believe the person was homeless and possibly living out of the car at the time. There is no criminal aspect to the person's death, according to Mayor Kevin Scarpati. Their...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brothers And Sisters#National Police Week#The U S Congress
NBC Connecticut

Milford Police Officer Injured After Alleged Assault Incident: Officials

A Milford Police officer was injured Sunday after being pushed to the ground when allegedly trying to stop a Wallingford man from getting physical with Eli Tavern's security. According to the Milford Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., a Milford police officer was called to Eli's Tavern located on 50 Daniel Street.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in Shelton stabbing case faces judge; arrest warrant released

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Electric prices to increase in Conn. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Hartford awards $225k+ for community projects. Updated:...
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
DoingItLocal

Suspicious Person Incident At Westport Schools

(Westport, CT 5/19/2022) At approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Westport Police Department’s School Security Officer and the Staples School Resource Officer began to investigate a report of a suspicious person on school grounds. An unknown male who appeared to be in his teens was dropped off at Bedford Middle School, but the person then left that campus and walked towards Staples High School. The incident was deemed suspicious because at the time no one recognized this individual, and it was unknown what he was doing on school property.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Authorities investigate Old Saybrook business

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced that starting July 1 the amount you pay for supply will increase. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. City of Hartford awards...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

New Canaan officer faces a judge in animal cruelty case

(WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer faced a judge on Wednesday. David Rivera, 34, was arrested earlier this month on animal cruelty charges. Rivera owns Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck, which is a training facility for military and police dogs. Police say several dogs were injured or abused during their time at the facility, […]
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy