PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving two semi-trucks has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three Shamrock semi-trucks were traveling along northbound I-17 just after 4 a.m. The first semi, a double trailer, suffered a power failure. The driver of that semi was unable to pull over and stopped in the middle of the highway. The second semi then pulled over to assist the first driver.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO