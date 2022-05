When you play the Match Game with Oklahoma State, you’re playing with fire. On this night, Baylor got burned. For each of the first five innings, Baylor matched the Cowboys run for run. OSU scored one in the first, Baylor answered in the bottom of the inning. Neither team scored in the second, third or fourth, and then OSU erupted for a four-run fourth, only to see the Bears match that effort with their own four-run outburst.

WACO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO