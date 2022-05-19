ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski Co. deputies make arrest in November 2021 infant death

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest has been made in the killing of an infant child that happened in November of 2021.

According to investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon Thomas of Little Rock was taken into custody on Wednesday and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of East 46 th Street November 1, 2021, in response to an unresponsive infant.

The child was taken to a Little Rock, but later died from what medical reports determined was blunt force trauma.

THV11

Little Rock police pull man from ledge of parking deck

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, May 20, the Little Rock Police Department posted a video of what shows a few of their officers likely saving a man's life. On May 12, officers responded to a 'rescue jumper' call after finding a man sitting on the ledge of a parking deck with his feet hanging over the edge.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
