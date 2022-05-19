ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown city council votes on lead pipe funds

By Abigail Cloutier
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown city council passed an ordinance to use $2,261,110 of American Rescue Plan funds to improve water distribution on Youngstown’s West Side.

That includes Eddie and Roy Streets and Hazelwood Avenue. This comes after the EPA was in the Valley last month and called the replacement of those lead pipes “a priority.”

Mayor Tito Brown said the bid when the city started looking at lead pipes pre-pandemic was old, and now the price has gone up.

“With everything we’re dealing with now if you don’t lock it in and say, ‘Hey let’s sign on a dotted line,’ the change on it is significant,” said Brown.

The council also voted to pay $87,750 to Asterra for satellite imagery to find potential water leaks in the Youngstown area.

