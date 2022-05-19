ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Morehead City VA clinic moves to new location, adds more healthcare options for veterans

By Star Connor, Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The VA Outpatient Clinic in Morehead City has a new location. It is now located on 2900 Arendell Street. The clinic has doubled in size and currently treats 7,200 local...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

VA outpatient clinic moves to new location to accommodate increase in clients

MOREHEAD CITY — The VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, formerly located in Newport, has moved to a newly renovated and larger facility at 2900 Arendell St. While the doors of the new clinic opened in late February, the ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the facility, located in the old Goody’s Family Store next to Big Lots.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Rehab facility breaks ground in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference. The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility. “Our hope […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
coastalreview.org

Coastal Federation unveils design plans for coastal center

The nonprofit North Carolina Coastal Federation unveiled Friday the final design plans for the new Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration to be built on waterfront property in western Carteret County. Located between Cedar Point and Morehead City, plans for the new center include a 4,500-square-foot education and event center,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Health
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
Carteret County, NC
Health
WITN

Addiction treatment facility to open in Pitt County

As the days get hotter, HVAC repair calls increase in Eastern Carolina. As the days get hotter, HVAC repair calls increase in Eastern Carolina. WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022. Updated: 21 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022. Eastern Carolinians ride in...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WECT

Stop sign changes coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several stop sign changes will be implemented over the next week, Carolina Beach town officials announced Friday. On May 10, town council members approved the following adjustments:. Remove the stops signs on 4th Street at the Spartanburg Ave. intersection. Add an all way stop (3-way...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
neusenews.com

Public Notice: Jones County Public Schools - Notice for children with disabilities in private/parentally- placed and home schools

A meeting will be held on May 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education, 320 West Jones Street Trenton, NC 28585. The purpose of this meeting is to consult with private schools and parents of parentally placed private school students as well as home-schooled students. We will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated. The contact person is Danielle Bryan Khalas, Director of Exceptional Children and Student Services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Va Clinic#Health Care#Healthcare Services#Mental Health#The Va Outpatient Clinic#Telehealth#Navy
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport Board of Adjustments denies permit for recovery home

NEWSPORT — Facing an overflow audience in the Newport Town Board room Thursday evening, the Newport Board of Adjustments voted to deny a special-use permit for the establishment of a temporary residence for recovering addicts in the town’s Lakeview Drive neighborhood. The decision by the four members of the board came after five hours of public testimony that oftentimes bordered on commentary and not factual document as required in the special hearing.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Concerns raised over potential development at Gibbs Creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Some concerns are being raised about potential development at Gibbs Creek in Beaufort.  Gibbs Creek is one of the last in Beaufort that’s not been closed to shellfishing. One group tells 9OYS they want to try their best to protect it and all the good it does for the area.   “People […]
BEAUFORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WNCT

Cheesesteak with the Chief in Morehead City on Friday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The new Chief of Police in Morehead City will be introduced Friday. You can also enjoy a delicious treat during the event. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Police Chief David Kelly will give a free cheesesteak to the first 40 people he speaks with from The Cheesesteak Hustle food truck. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Planning Board approves development of 1,800 new homes near Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A planned development may soon bring nearly 2,000 new families to the Leland area. Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76. Those homes include rentals, single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family units. The project has drawn a number of concerns from community members about both infrastructure and flooding.
LELAND, NC
WAVY News 10

Community activist elected Elizabeth City mayor

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The community activist who helped lead protests after the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021 has been elected mayor of Elizabeth City. Kirk Rivers, the mayor-elect, is a former Elizabeth City council member. Rivers received more than fifty percent of the vote. Following Brown’s death, Rivers led days […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parking fines raised to $100 in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Parking in Carolina Beach has been a point of contention since the town council voted to charge for parking off season, and now — more complaints surrounding fees associated with parking violations. Tourists from Charlotte say they expect to pay for parking when...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
neusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy