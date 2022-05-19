Morehead City VA clinic moves to new location, adds more healthcare options for veterans

A meeting will be held on May 27, 2022 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 p.m. at Jones County Board of Education, 320 West Jones Street Trenton, NC 28585. The purpose of this meeting is to consult with private schools and parents of parentally placed private school students as well as home-schooled students. We will discuss students with disabilities, their needs and location in order to decide which students will receive services, what services will be provided, how and where the services will be provided, and how the services will be evaluated. The contact person is Danielle Bryan Khalas, Director of Exceptional Children and Student Services.

JONES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO