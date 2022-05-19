ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner’s 3-run homer lifts Dodgers over D-backs for sweep

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday to complete a four-game sweep tha extended their winning streak to five.

David Price came off the COVID-19 list to pitch 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief as Los Angeles sent Arizona to its fifth loss in a row.

Turner drove a 3-2 pitch from Zach Davies (2-2) into the lower left-field pavilion in his 1,300th major league game, putting the Dodgers back in front 4-2 in the fourth. Gavin Lux added a two-out RBI single in the fourth that backed Walker Buehler (5-1), who allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth for his second save.

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura returned to the majors led off the 11th with a two-run homer off Jesse Chavez (0-1), capping a comeback from a 4-0, fourth-inning deficit.

Kolten Wong’s two-out RBI triple tied the score in the ninth, the first blown save for Kenley Jansen in 10 chances.

Both teams scored in the 10th, and the Braves took a 6-5 lead when Travis d’Arnaud led off the 11th with an RBI single against Trevor Kelley (1-0).

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 3

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off José Álvarez (1-1) in a three-run eighth, and Colorado stopped its 12-game losing streak against San Francisco.

Charlie Blackmon hit his 37th leadoff home run and Brendan Rodgers added an RBI single in the first for Colorado, which stopped a three-game skid overall.

Tyler Kinley (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a pair of solo homers against his former teammates to double his career big league total.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) lasted just one out and llowed three runs, four hits and two walks. He left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter and is likely headed to the injured list after hurting his left side.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1) allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts.

TWINS 14, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Correa went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and Minnesota Twins set a season high for runs.

Gary Sánchez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Luis Arráez, Ryan Jeffers and Gilberto Celestino each drove in two runs. The Twins won their first series in Oakland since 2011, stopping a nine-series losing streak.

Sonny Gray (1-1) agave up two runs in six innings to earn his first career victory against his former team. Daulton Jefferies (1-7) allowed six earned runs in four innings and became the first Oakland pitcher to lose seven straight starts since Brian Kingman in 1980.

