MISSOULA, Mont. — Law enforcement agencies and non-profit organizations partnered together to hold a car seat check event in Missoula this week. "We have found that about 80% of car seats are not installed correctly so we want to make sure that our most precious cargo is riding as safely as possible," said Steve Schmidt, coordinator for Drive Safe Missoula. "This is an opportunity for parents to come in and get their car seats checked with a certified technician."

MISSOULA, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO