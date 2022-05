One person was fatally shot at the Grand Central Market Saturday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the scene at the well-known food market just before 4 p.m. after reports of a shooting. One person was struck by gunfire before they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was available on a suspect, other than that they had already fled from the scene and were described as a White male. Cell phone footage from the scene showed patrons running in all directions after the sound of the shots...

