TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Earlier this year, the U.S. Mint announced that Wilma Mankiller would be the next woman to be minted on the newest quarter. Mankiller was the first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She was elected in 1987 and tripled the tribe’s enrollment and doubled employment. Mankiller won the re-election and continued to better the Cherokee Nation by building new housing, health centers, and children’s programs.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO