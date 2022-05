Simply Southern Gifts & Home Decor Shop was recognized as the May Irmo Small Business of the Month at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. Owner Sharon Dailey began making crafts in 1987 and soon had to expand her hobby into a business. In 1994 she opened Simply Southern Gifts & Home Decor in an old Victorian-style house which she remodeled each of the rooms as the need presented itself. Now the entire house is remodeled and Sharon even had to open a warehouse attached to the gift shop which allows her to produce custom items more quickly.

IRMO, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO