Newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Williams is ready to work on NOLA’s ‘unique school district’

For the first time NOLA Public School history, the new Superintendent is a woman.

“A lot of the buzz is around the fact that we have a very unique school district with 100% charters, and clearly that’s a difference in terms of that versus a traditional school district but I’m excited about diving into that work,” said Dr. Avis Williams, NOLA PS Superintendent.



Newly appointed New Orleans Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams is diving head first into what is no doubt, the most controversial issue concerning the city’s public schools. Williams, a self-described adrenaline junkie, outlined some of her plans for the first 100 days on the job.



“A listening and learning tour where I will visit every school, meet with elected officials, meet with families and get a great understanding of the priorities, which includes the challenges but also the celebrations,” said Dr. Avis Williams.

School board president Olin Parker, said the system is dealing with vestiges of pandemic from truancy to mental health, and they welcome the opportunity to work with Williams on both.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on students and teachers and their mental health and so we, as a board working with Dr. Williams and the NOLA PS team need to figure out a way to better serve and increase access to better mental health services for our students,” said Olin Parker, School Board President.



Williams also commits to addressing issues facing the district like ongoing OneApp challenges and calls for more local control, but in a spirit of collaboration for the students.



“Absolutely, there are issues that need to be looked at, and I certainly want to get an understanding of the challenges. I’m a firm believer that we don’t have to always agree. The only thing that I want us to agree on is a commitment to our children,” said Dr. Avis Williams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.