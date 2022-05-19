ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Williams is ready to work on NOLA’s ‘unique school district’

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxlUr_0fitRmws00

For the first time NOLA Public School history, the new Superintendent is a woman.

“A lot of the buzz is around the fact that we have a very unique school district with 100% charters, and clearly that’s a difference in terms of that versus a traditional school district but I’m excited about diving into that work,” said Dr. Avis Williams, NOLA PS Superintendent.

Newly appointed New Orleans Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams is diving head first into what is no doubt, the most controversial issue concerning the city’s public schools.  Williams, a self-described adrenaline junkie, outlined some of her plans for the first 100 days on the job.

“A listening and learning tour where I will visit every school, meet with elected officials, meet with families and get a great understanding of the priorities, which includes the challenges but also the celebrations,” said Dr. Avis Williams.

School board president Olin Parker, said the system is dealing with vestiges of pandemic from truancy to mental health, and they welcome the opportunity to work with Williams on both.

NOLA-PS selects Dr. Avis Williams in historic superintendent pick

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on students and teachers and their mental health and so we, as a board working with Dr. Williams and the NOLA PS team need to figure out a way to better serve and increase access to better mental health services for our students,” said Olin Parker, School Board President.

Williams also commits to addressing issues facing the district like ongoing OneApp challenges and calls for more local control, but in a spirit of collaboration for the students.

“Absolutely, there are issues that need to be looked at, and I certainly want to get an understanding of the challenges. I’m a firm believer that we don’t have to always agree. The only thing that I want us to agree on is a commitment to our children,” said Dr. Avis Williams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lens

School Board hears more on enrollment decline

Applications to enroll in NOLA Public Schools district charter schools — including new students and those seeking transfers — dropped by nearly 30 percent between the 2019-2020 school year and the 2021-2022 school year, according to a report presented to the Orleans Public School Board on Thursday. While some of that can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming school year has seen a slight recovery, officials and experts believe the overall trend will be downward in the coming years, following a slow-down in the city’s population growth over the past decade, and a more recent decline in the past few years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Cantrell declines comment on computer seizure at City Hall

NEW ORLEANS — Friday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declined to comment on the seizure of computers involving a member of her administration. Sources with the New Orleans City Council say the Office of the Inspector General seized multiple computers Thursday. That same source told WDSU the computers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#School District#School Board#Nola Public School#Nola Ps Superintendent#Nola Ps
WDSU

Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans hosting job fair

A major employment push is happening in New Orleans. The Sewerage and Water Board is partnering with agencies across the country to fill critical vacancies. Attendees could be hired on the spot. The job fair is going on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convention Center at Great...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

Top staffer at D.A. Jason Williams' office announces departure

NEW ORLEANS — Top staffer, Tyronne Walker, is leaving District Attorney Jason WIlliams' office. Walker announced Thursday he is stepping down as Chief Administrative Officer. It is a position that was created for him, by Williams. Walker ran Williams' campaign in 2020 and joined the office in 2021. A...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy