I used to be mainly concerned about the unfortunate but deeply ingrained attitudes of the upcoming and incoming workforce, and how these overly entitled kids would fit into the newly serious and heads-down culture of those startups and growth-stage businesses that had dodged the bullets and stayed alive for the past three years. These kids had been indoctrinated from birth by helicopter parents, with first-place trophies for all, and convinced by college faculty that their generation would be a gift (and a bargain at any price) to the working world.

