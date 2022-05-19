ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harlem mixed-use building, home to the Corner Social Bar & Restaurant, sells for $14.34M

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL Capital Markets has announced the $14.336 million sale of 321 Lenox Ave., a six-story, mixed-use multi-housing and retail building that is home to the Corner Social Bar & Restaurant, one of the most popular watering holes in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. JLL arranged the sale on...

