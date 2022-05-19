Harlem mixed-use building, home to the Corner Social Bar & Restaurant, sells for $14.34M

Racanelli Construction Company, Inc. (Melville, NY, www.racanelliconstruction.com), a leading construction management, general contractor and design/build resource for commercial, industrial, retail, medical, pre-engineered and multi-unit residential projects, recently completed the construction of the Brotherhood Sister Sol Community Center in Harlem, New York. The 22,000 square foot facility also serves as the headquarters for the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) organization. BroSis is a nonprofit organization founded over 27 years ago with a mission to promote social justice, education, organizing, and training focused on Black and Latinx youth. Located on W. 143 rd Street between Amsterdam and Broadway, the building consists of five stories and one basement. Racanelli served as the General Contractor on the project which began on June 20, 2019 and was completed May 5, 2022.
