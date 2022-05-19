Harlem mixed-use building, home to the Corner Social Bar & Restaurant, sells for $14.34M

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people living in New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn now have newly renovated homes.It's thanks to a partnership between the city and the federal government.For about $430 million, apartments in nine buildings received new kitchens, bathrooms and more.Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the project's completion Friday."Generation after generation, we've been philosophical as elected officials. While tenants, they were living like this while we were debating on how and why. We should have focused on one thing -- get stuff done," he said.The improvements affect about 6,000 people in over 2,600 NYCHA apartments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO