Burger King employees in Arden Arcade went on strike Wednesday afternoon over a broken air conditioner, as high temperatures outside caused conditions inside the restaurant to rise up to 100 degrees, the Sacramento Bee reports. Employees allege the air conditioner has been broken for over a year, and walked off the job at about 1 p.m. in protest. One employee told the paper that working near the food warmers and fryers, combined with the hot temperatures inside the store, has been the cause of migraines she’s been having on the job, and that employees have been taking their breaks in the freezer to cool off.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO