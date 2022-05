SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit Fire and EMS have stopped issuing burn permits for residents to eliminate wood waste on their property through the end of Labor Day. A spokesperson with the agency said this is largely due to the recent weather and the chance of wildfires increasing, but also that this is the “new normal” for Colorado climate. That’s also why this ban period will be in place every year after this as well. (credit: CBS) “We just think that what we’ve seen over the past ten, 15, 20 years of longer fire seasons, more severe fires, hotter, drier weather,...

