ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

As Aurora mayor, GOP governor candidate Richard Irvin said charges last year against girlfriend would be ‘taken care of’ at scene of her arrest in the suburb, police report shows

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjkDS_0fitNizS00
Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who is also mayor of Aurora, during a candidate session with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board on May 17, 2022. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is now running for Illinois governor, arrived last year at the scene of an arrest by Aurora police in which his then-girlfriend was accused of hitting a security guard at a marijuana store.

The charges against her “would be taken care of,” a police officer overheard him say, according to a police report of the incident obtained by the Aurora Beacon-News and Chicago Tribune. She was charged with an ordinance violation for battery, a minor municipal charge.

In a GOP primary race where Irvin has elevated himself as a law-and-order candidate, the revelation that he showed up at an Aurora police arrest dealing with his girlfriend threatens to dent the image he is trying to cultivate through a relentless, tough-on-crime ad campaign.

Irvin disputes the characterization of his comments that were included in the police report and that it might have implied he used his influence as mayor to affect the charges against his then-girlfriend, Laura Ayala-Clarke, saying that was “actually incorrect.”

While acknowledging he may have said the “charges would be taken care of,” as the report stated, he said in an interview with the Tribune and Beacon-News that he was assuring Ayala-Clarke that she would get an attorney and the matter would be handled in court.

“When I told her that … things ‘would be taken care of,’ I meant that she would get a lawyer, which is what I helped her to do,” Irvin said. “I told her specifically not to argue or have any conversations with the police about it, that it would be handled in court, and that it would be taken care of, since that, you know, she’d be afforded a lawyer. And she does have lawyers, and they’re taking care of it from this point on.”

Facing five opponents who have focused much of their political ire at him in part because his campaign has received $45 million from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Irvin on Wednesday sought to quell the news included in the police report, which was being released by the Aurora Police Department following a public records request. His campaign provided an unredacted version of the report to clear up any issues about what occurred at the Zen Leaf in Aurora on May 24, 2021, he said.

The report lays out in detail what happened, according to police.

Ayala-Clarke went to the store to buy cannabis products and needed to get $100 from an ATM that was inside the store. When the ATM didn’t work, she became frustrated, the report states, and when she complained to store employees they told her to contact the business that runs the ATM. Ayala-Clarke said she would not leave until her boyfriend, Irvin, arrived, according to the report.

After Ayala-Clarke refused for an hour to leave, a security guard told police that she attempted to grab Ayala-Clarke’s right arm to get her to leave but that Ayala-Clarke kicked the security guard in the leg and struck her in the abdomen before the guard pepper sprayed Ayala-Clarke in the face, according to the report.

In his interview with the Tribune and Beacon-News, Irvin said Ayala-Clarke called him in a “frantic circumstance” because she wanted someone to drive her home following the scuffle. After Irvin arrived at the scene, a police officer informed her she was being charged while she was sitting in Irvin’s car.

“She stated that she should not be charged because security put her hands on her. Her boyfriend overheard the charging information and was upset that security placed their hands on Ayala-Clarke,” police reported. “Her boyfriend called someone via Bluetooth within the vehicle and stated the charges and relayed to the person on the other end of the phone that the ‘charges would be taken care of.’ ”

Asked to respond, Irvin said the characterization in the police report was “actually incorrect.”

“What I’m saying is that, while in the car, I explained to her the charges of the documentation after the police gave them to her, and I drove her home,” Irvin said.

He also said he did not recall speaking to anyone via his Bluetooth.

“I had no conversation with anyone other than Laura in the car,” he said.

Irvin also denied any involvement in trying to get charges against Ayala-Clarke changed.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said it is at an officer’s discretion to decide whether to charge a case as a local ordinance violation or as a criminal case through state law and will often cite someone under a local ordinance for minor cases, such as trespassing or battery.

Before Irvin arrived at the scene, Ayala-Clarke repeatedly referenced Irvin, saying, “I’m going to call my boyfriend. You don’t know who my boyfriend is. He’s the mayor of Aurora,” as she complained about the ATM that wasn’t working for her, the police report said.

“He’s going to close you guys down for doing all of this and not giving my money back,” she said, according to the security guard’s account to police.

Records show Irvin has reappointed Ayala-Clarke to the city’s Hispanic Heritage advisory board, which advises the city on matters involving the Hispanic community and plans events, such as Fiestas Patrias. It is an unpaid post.

The guard declined to speak to the Tribune and Beacon-News. In a further text message, she wrote, “I wish I could help, but I just don’t want to be exposed to the public.”

Ayala-Clarke also declined to speak with a reporter.

Irvin said that when he arrived, he saw Ayala-Clarke outside on the sidewalk of Zen Leaf and walked her to the ambulance, where she flushed her eyes out and then went to sit in Irvin’s car.

When asked if he prevented her from being arrested, Irvin said, “No, not at all. I’m sure that would be in the police report if I did. As you can tell, if I was trying to influence this, my name probably wouldn’t have been in the police report at all.”

Irvin, who often has dodged reporters, stressed that he discussed the matter with the newspapers because he wanted to be “transparent” about the issue.

“I have nothing to hide,” Irvin said. “I have nothing to do with … the incident other than driving a friend home.”

mejones@chicagotribune.com

slord@tribpub.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 42

Linda Reynolds
2d ago

Is it because you are mayor that you were not arrested for police interference??? Because if it were anyone else I assure you they would have been arrested!!! I mean being black and Hispanic too would have been locked up charged high bond sitting in cook county jail forgotten with no OR to get out, and no monies to get out just lost in the messed up system because you are black and Hispanic!!! I guess lucky for you right.

Reply
23
Jennifer m
2d ago

he is a rino . his girlfriend should of been locked up and get same treatment as anyone else. but since he mayor she gets special treatment.

Reply
11
Dawg'un
2d ago

As far as I know, we're still a Consitutional Republic, and afforded due process. No matter what Liberals say, and we're still responsible for our individual actions.

Reply(2)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Aurora, IL
wjol.com

Board approves work site contracts for new morgue, shocking numbers indicative of Will County overdoses

The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin foundational construction for a new, modern facility that will house both the morgue and the coroner under one roof. Will County Board Speaker, Mimi Cowan, Naperville, said, “We are pleased that work is commencing on the Will County morgue. Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours. This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#Aurora Police Department#Newspapers#Gop#Republican#The Aurora Beacon News
Central Illinois Proud

Drama heats up in the Secretary of State Democratic Primary

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — We are now less than 40 days away from the June primaries. It is business as usual in Illinois politics. Political ads and personal jabs are now being thrown around in nearly every race, including the Democratic Primary for Secretary of State. Current Chicago City Clerk,...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox5ny.com

Chicago mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a mass shooting near a Chicago McDonald's. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night on the city's Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a GUN was recovered, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a Twitter post.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park, fled onto party boat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1470 WMBD

Attorney General charges woman with lying on FOID card application

PEORIA, Ill. – The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has indicted a Peoria-area woman after allegedly lying on an application for a Firearm Owners I.D. card. The A.G.’s office says Ronda Frye, 51, of Edwards, is being charged with two Class-Three Felony counts of Forgery. The office says she’s pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court September 15th ahead of a possible trial about ten days later.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

St. Charles man charged with armed violence

A St. Charles man was charged with a Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies on Wednesday. Jeramie M. Conner, 32, was charged with armed violence, a Class X felony. Conner was also charged with possession of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy