N-O-W names artists of the year

Bernard “Nard” Wright, R&B Jazz artist and keyboardist has passed away on May 19, 2022. We are sad to have lost such an influential musical icon at 58. Born in Jamaica, NYC, Wright dominated the R&B and radio industry with his hit song, “Who Do You Love” while he was just 19 years old. Roberta […] The post Iconic Jazz Singer & Keyboardist, Bernard Wright Passes Away at 58 appeared first on Classix Philly 107.9. The post Iconic Jazz Singer & Keyboardist, Bernard Wright Passes Away at 58 appeared first on Majic 94.5.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO