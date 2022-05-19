ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh store robbed at gunpoint

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men robbed a convenience store in Raleigh at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to Memphis Police.

Reports indicate the incident happened around 9:45 pm on May 17 when two men walked into the Five Star Market on the 2800 block of Austin Peay Highway. Below are photos provided by Memphis Police .

According to police, the two pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the two left the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

