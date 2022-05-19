ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, WI

Living Well Health Fair set for Saturday in Norwalk

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tri-County Living Well Health Fair...

thecountyline.net

nbc15.com

The River Food Pantry awarded $97,000 to help feed Madison children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The organization 100 Men of Dane County gave a $97,000 grant to The River Food Pantry to expand their Madison-based program, Munch. The mobile meal program currently serves children in low-income families on Madison’s east and north sides by providing free nutritious meals. The River...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Affordable housing community for veterans completed in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A housing community aimed at welcoming veterans and their families is now complete along East Washington Avenue in Madison. Dane County leaders, veterans nonprofit Great Lakes Dryhootch and developer Gorman & Company celebrated the completion of Valor on Washington Friday. All residential units in the building,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Exact Sciences lays off 230 workers, 50 in Madison

Madison-based cancer screening company Exact Sciences laid off about 230 workers Tuesday, including 50 at its Madison locations, saying it needed to focus on its “highest impact programs.”. The workers, who make up about 3% of the company’s global workforce, were informed this week that their positions were being...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Private school to break ground on expansion

Hickory Hill Academy, at 3276 S. High Point Road, will begin construction on a 50,000-square-foot expansion on May 24, according to a release from Vogel Bros. Building Co. The school will use the new space to expand programming for children through grade eight and will include dedicated art, science, music, and makerspace areas, a full gymnasium, an indoor garden, and a conservatory. The project was designed by Iconica with design assistance by 1901 Inc. Vogel Bros. Building Co. is the construction manager and builder. The project will be completed in the fall of 2023.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Tri
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
thecountyline.net

Ontario Public Library closed Memorial Day weekend

The Ontario Public Library will be closed Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day weekend. Remember that the external Wi-Fi and book drop are available 24/7. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
ONTARIO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage affected over 2,000 customers in Eau Claire and Altoona Friday morning. According to Xcel Energy, 2,233 customers were without power as of 6:55 a.m. Friday morning. The outage initially affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County. As of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
thecountyline.net

Imogene “Joan” Clark Mize

Imogene “Joan” Clark Mize, 87, of Tomah died Monday, May 16, 2022, at home. On June 2nd, 1934, Joan was born to Ernest and Mildred (Parr) Clark in Ontario. Once Joan finished attending school, she started taking care of her younger siblings. A few years went by, and Joan started working for the Sherman House as a housekeeper. Joan was united in marriage to Lewis Mize on Oct 6, 1967, in Rockford, Ill. Taking on the role as secretary for Mize Insurance Agency, Joan enjoyed working with the family; as a bonus, it gave her the opportunity to travel and see 40 different states. As a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, Joan had a charitable heart and supported the DAV as well as other local charities. She was known for being very passionate about her dogs (Snoopy, Bo, Ava and Katie). She was someone who enjoyed gardening and found peace in the nature. Joan was an outgoing person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured

The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. COVID-19 memoir helps Fort Atkinson man find ‘closure’ in wife’s death. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As a new book highlights, each life lost during the pandemic is...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Farm equipment spills material in roadway near Mazomanie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire stretch of a Dane County highway was blocked off Thursday afternoon after materials were spilled in the roadway. State officials report all lanes of State Highway 78 were shut down around the State Highway 19 intersection outside of Mazomanie Thursday afternoon. Dane County dispatch...
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for early Monday morning for the potential of a widespread freeze or frost in the Northwoods, while scattered frost could occur in Central Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning in our far southern...

