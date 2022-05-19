Kenneth Branagh Is a Dead Ringer For Boris Johnson in First Trailer for This England

20th Century Studios have just given their upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, an official release date of August 5. The film is skipping a theatrical run and will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. In Latin America, the film will be released by Star+, and by Disney+ in all other territories. Prey is set three hundred years before the rest of the Predator films, in the Native American Comanche Nation, and features a cast of almost entirely Native and First Native actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.
