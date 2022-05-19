ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Branagh Is a Dead Ringer For Boris Johnson in First Trailer for This England

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. If they hadn't told us it was Kenneth Branagh playing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Sky TV's...

The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth, 96, Smiles As She Celebrates Her Milestone Platinum Jubilee: Photos

Queen Elizabeth delighted family, friends and fans as she attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed an evening of festivities, including a televised event called “A Gallop Through History,” which featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses to tell the story of her royal reign. She was also honored by a slew of celebrity presenters, such as Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.
The Daily South

Watch the Heart-Pounding Second Trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing

The second trailer for Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is here in all its lush and moody glory!. Just when we'd finally started to recover from the breathtaking first trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment released another captivating look at the upcoming film, set to premiere this summer.
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot. The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two...
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.
Collider

New ‘Predator’ Prequel 'Prey' Gets Late Summer Release Date

20th Century Studios have just given their upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, an official release date of August 5. The film is skipping a theatrical run and will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu. In Latin America, the film will be released by Star+, and by Disney+ in all other territories. Prey is set three hundred years before the rest of the Predator films, in the Native American Comanche Nation, and features a cast of almost entirely Native and First Native actors, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.
