New Lisbon, WI

Brookwood claims track titles

By County Line
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the Brookwood boys and girls track teams took...

Imogene “Joan” Clark Mize

Imogene “Joan” Clark Mize, 87, of Tomah died Monday, May 16, 2022, at home. On June 2nd, 1934, Joan was born to Ernest and Mildred (Parr) Clark in Ontario. Once Joan finished attending school, she started taking care of her younger siblings. A few years went by, and Joan started working for the Sherman House as a housekeeper. Joan was united in marriage to Lewis Mize on Oct 6, 1967, in Rockford, Ill. Taking on the role as secretary for Mize Insurance Agency, Joan enjoyed working with the family; as a bonus, it gave her the opportunity to travel and see 40 different states. As a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, Joan had a charitable heart and supported the DAV as well as other local charities. She was known for being very passionate about her dogs (Snoopy, Bo, Ava and Katie). She was someone who enjoyed gardening and found peace in the nature. Joan was an outgoing person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
B105

$45 ‘Monster Mary’ Is Worth A Wisconsin Road Trip

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton areas due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department recommends leaving at least one hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
thecountyline.net

Honey in the valley

Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant in rural Wilton hosted its Honey in the Valley event Saturday, featuring vendors, mead (honey wine)…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
WILTON, WI
New Lisbon, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
thecountyline.net

Ralph Gosselin

Ralph Gosselin, 89, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. He was the son of Clarence Gosselin and Clara Weber Gosselin, born Oct. 14, 1932, and raised in Greeley, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry and Les; his sister, Marjorie; and his son, Joe. Ralph graduated...
KENDALL, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fireman’s Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
veronapress.com

Business in brief: Monk’s Bar and Grill, WisCow Pizza and Wings have closed

A joint business serving-up burgers, beers, pizza, and wings has permanently closed at 1050 N. Edge Trail. Monk's Bar and Grill and WisCow Pizza and Wings, which shared a building near the corner of North Main Street and Cross Country Road, initially announced a temporary closure on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 due to shortages in staffing.
VERONA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
cwbradio.com

Several Building Projects Progressing in the City of Marshfield

Several building projects are progressing in the City of Marshfield. Phase 1 of Marshfield Utilities’ new building has been completed and they’re now working on phase 2. Also, a new addition to ProVision Partners Cooperative, 2327 W. Veterans Pkwy, will soon be underway. A new multi-tenant commercial building...
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A man, with no known address, is charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park. Matthew Hernandez is being held in the La Crosse County jail on a $50,000 cash bond. The 41-year-old is charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater, one count of battery, and one count of intimidating a victim.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

