Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Names Lone Finalist in Superintendent Search

By Jacob Reyes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Independent School District has named Stephanie Elizalde as the lone superintendent finalist, the board of trustees announced Wednesday following a unanimous vote. Elizalde was best known for her work reducing the number of failing campuses in Dallas ISD, earning her the respect of many board members. "It's...

Comments / 1

McKinney ISD approves name for Elementary School 22

After roughly 16 years, McKinney ISD got the chance to name a new school. On Tuesday, the district board of trustees approved naming Elementary School 22, set to be located in the Trinity Falls development, after Ruth and Harold Frazier. The decision came at the recommendation of the district's school...
MCKINNEY, TX
Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Vandalism Ends School Early for Students at Frisco's Memorial High School

The school year ended two days early at Frisco Memorial High School after an approved senior prank turned into extensive vandalism. Cleaning crews were in the building Thursday instead of students. Three seniors who were not in the building at the time of the damage said they are disappointed their...
FRISCO, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Classes canceled at Frisco high school after campus vandalism

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco's Memorial High School was forced to end their school year a couple days early due to a vandalism incident. A message sent to parents said the school was experiencing air quality issues. Early Thursday morning cleaning crews packed inside the building to tackle clearing/repairing the damage.  Social media videos appear to show a senior prank gone wrong. It clearly shows Memorial High with floors covered in toilet paper. There were also multiple fire extinguishers set off, security cameras wrapped in plastic, walls plastered with sticky notes, and other acts of vandalism.  The damage is estimated in...
FRISCO, TX
Person
Justin Henry
Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
Affluent Dallas neighbor banks top spot in this week's 5 most-read stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Affluent Dallas suburb makes bank as richest Texas county, report says. Based on its geographic size, Rockwall County is the smallest county in Texas, at just 149 square miles. But don’t let its size fool you when it comes to wealth. Rockwall County also is the richest county in the state. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Rockwall County came out on top at $100,920.
DALLAS, TX
Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX
What's next for Mansfield, TX?

Mayor Michael Evans shares his goals for the city to continue growing as a community. Mansfield is one of three Texas cities ranked the most livable in the country.
MANSFIELD, TX
Education
The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
2,700-foot Texas tunnel to provide 350 million more gallons of water a day

ENNIS, Texas — Many North Texans will soon have access to more water — hundreds of millions more gallons — thanks to a recently finished pipeline. The Tarrant Regional Water District and the city of Dallas Water Utilities gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after the completion of one of the nation’s largest water supply infrastructure projects finished in Ennis.
TEXAS STATE
Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX

