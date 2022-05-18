ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Registered sex offender attempting to have sexual contact with minor arrested

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

A Boone County man who is a registered sex offender is accused of trying to have sexual contact with a minor, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began an investigation after receiving a report on  April 22 that a man was engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with a minor.

Investigators said Bradley D. Smith, 38, communicated with the girl by phone and asked her to send nude photographs of herself in various positions.

Smith also asked the girl to engage in sexual activity by meeting him, investigators said.

The girl did not send the requested pictures or agree to meet Smith, according to detectives.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Smith is a registered sex offender and was not currently living at his registered home in Elsmere. He was now living at an unregistered home in Walton.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He faces one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Smith is currently being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Registered sex offender attempting to have sexual contact with minor arrested

#Sex Offender#Violent Crime
