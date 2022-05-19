ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM closes out NCAA golf regional

By Bradley Benson
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The season has wrapped up for the UNM men’s golf team. The Lobos finished the season in tenth place at +18 during the NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional on Wednesday.

Senior Sam Choi led all Lobos with a T-13 individual finish, shooting +1 for the tournament. Other Lobos that competed include Bastien Amat (+6), Matthew Watkins (+14), Carson Herron (+18) and Brandon Shong (+20).

“It was a tough way to finish the season,” coach Glen Millican said. “The guys played well this year and we are a good enough team, but we just didn’t play well here this week. They played hard but it just wasn’t enough to advance.”

